Loretta Brown

Loretta “June” Norwood Brown passed away May 9, 2018. She was born September 17, 1937 to C.J. “Shorty” and Idella Norwood in Bethel, Okla.

June leaves behind daughters Carol Rowell and Meegan Brown; sons Danni Kastel and B.J. Brown; granddaughters, Leah Houchin and Jamie Magee; grandson, Daniel MaKenzie; seven great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Franke Johnston; brother, Keith Norwood and loving cousins, Patsy Hall, Pat Hodge and Mary Lou Baker.

A private service for friends and family was planned in mid-June.