Linda Korth

Linda S. Korth, 69, passed away Friday May 25, 2018 at her home in Toledo, Ohio, after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.

She was born on December 29, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Vivian (Reeves) Korth of Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Linda attended Whiteford High School, graduating in 1966 and was the salutatorian of her class. After attending airline school in St. Paul, Minn. she moved to Chicago, Ill. and worked for numerous airlines. In 1988 she moved back home, and started her own travel agency “Going Places Travel” in Temperance, and eventually worked for AAA until her retirement. Travel was Linda’s passion, seeing 37 countries, on many cruises. Her other other favorite hobby was reading anything and everything.

She is survived by her siblings, Kathy Preston, Blissfield, and Ken Korth of New Mexico; nephews Troy (Shannon( Anger, Cole (Aryiel) Preston; niece Tracie Mossing; and , great nephews, Steven Marckel and T.J. Anger.

Cremation has taken place at Linda’s request and a private family service will be held in Chicago.