Lenawee County up to 15 cases of coronavirus

The Lenawee County Health Department site reporting on COVID-19 cases in Lenawee County was updated at 1:15 p.m Sunday, March 29, 2020, to show 15 positive coronavirus cases. A map that shows areas where those cases have been confirmed now covers much of the county. However, the department is not specifying where those cases are located.

There have been 48 negative cases and 25 tests’ results are still pending in Lenawee County.