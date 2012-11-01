Lenawee County public schools, including Blissfield, address spring break, other questions

A message signed by all Lenawee County superintendents of public schools, posted on the Blissfield Community Schools website, answers several questions being raised with the statewide closure of schools as a way to stop community spread of the coronavirus.

One is whether the spring break for Lenawee County, from April 6-12, would occur as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had indicated schools would be closed in Michigan until April 6.

“At the present time, there are no plans to adjust the scheduled spring break,” said the message. “Thus spring break in Lenawee County is still scheduled for Monday, April 6, 2020, through Sunday, April 12, 2020. Should the Governor and/or Legislature take action that obligates schools to return to session beginning on April 6, 2020, this may change.”

The fact sheet said the issues of make-up days and meals for students remain fluid. Students will not be expected to have at-home, online lessons, although individual districts may provide optional enrichments of supplemental learning opportunities or resources.

All school-sponsored activities are postponed indefinitely and MHSAA, as reported earlier, has “suspended all winter team tournaments. At this time, guidance is awaited from MHSAA on spring sports, but “there will be no practices, rehearsals or other activities during the closure period.”

Kindergarten roundups that haven’t already occurred are postponed until after spring break, with dates to come once these can be scheduled.

School board meetings will be on an individual, district-level decision with most local districts indicating they will have essential-business-only meetings in accordance with Michigan’s Open Meetings Act with “social distancing” measures encouraged.

