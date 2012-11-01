Lenawee County COVID-19 count increases to 24 cases

The state of Michigan coronavirus figures released at 3 p.m. today, April 2, 2020, showed 24 confirmed cases and no deaths in Lenawee County, which is an increase of two cases over the previous day.

Lenawee County, however, reported one new case of COVID-19 in the health department’s daily update which came earlier than the state report. The total of confirmed positive cases stood at 23 at that time. In Lenawee, ninety-three people have had negative test results and 24 residents have test results pending.

A Raisin Township resident may have died from the COVID-19 virus, Lenawee County board Chairman David Stimpson said in a news release Thursday. County officials are aware of the case. Stimpson said the attending physician, who is not a county employee, will certify the cause of death.

The resident was not tested for COVID-19 prior to passing away, according to the release.

“To my understanding the resident was not tested after death either, Stimpson said.

The health department is working with other members of the household to mitigate exposure, Stimpson said.

He encouraged residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary care physician, urgent care or health clinic for screening.

Michigan’s cases rose today to 10,791 overall with 1457 new cases, 80 new deaths and 417 total deaths in the state.

Ohio has 2902 total cases and 81 total deaths statewide. Lucas County (Toledo area) has 206 cases, 35 hospitalizations and three deaths. Fulton County, to the west of Lucas, has three cases, one hospitalization and no deaths. The hot spot in Ohio remains Cuyahoga County with 663 total cases confirmed, 166 hospitalizations and 12 deaths.

Detroit area remains Michigan’s hot spot with 2858 confirmed cases in the city of Detroit and 101 deaths; 1332 cases in Macomb County and 58 deaths; 2183 confirmed cases in Oakland County and 119 deaths and Wayne County had 2211 confirmed cases with 93 deaths.

Neighboring counties of Hillsdale has caught up with Lenawee with 24 cases and there is also a confirmed death there; and Washtenaw County reported 438 confirmed cases today with eight deaths. Monroe County has 79 cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

The average age of those who have died in Michigan from COVID-19 is 71.3 with a median age of 73. Ages of deaths have ranged from 20-107, according to michigan.gov’s coronavirus page.