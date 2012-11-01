Lenawee County at 18 COVID-19 cases while state incurs 1117-case jump; Ohio has far fewer cases, deaths

After recording no additional cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period ending Monday, March 30, the next 24 hours ended today, Tuesday, March 3, saw a three-case increase to a total 18 confirmed cases with no confirmed deaths as of 4:30 p.m. that day.

There had been 85 negative coronavirus tests in Lenawee County with 18 positive and 23 results pending, according to the Lenawee County Health Department coronavirus page.

In Michigan, there was a marked increase in the past 24 hours according to the state’s COVID-19 website with 1117 new cases in the state bringing the total to 7615 and 259 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the state.

Monroe County has 49 confirmed cases and zero deaths; Hillsdale County has 14 confirmed cases and one death; Washtenaw has 305 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

In the Detroit area, however, the figures are higher in each county. Detroit City has 2080 confirmed cases with 75 deaths; Macomb County has 853 cases with 38 deaths; Oakland County has 1591 confirmed cases with 70 deaths and Wayne County is reporting 1655 cases with 45 deaths. Of the 259 deaths in Michigan, 228 have occurred in that area.

In Ohio, the story is much different than in Michigan. Ohio is reporting 2199 total cases with 55 total deaths. That is less than a third of the cases in Michigan and over one fifth the fatalities. Lucas County – home of Toledo, Ohio, has 133 total cases and three deaths with 21 hospitalizations; Fulton County just to the west of Lucas has two cases.