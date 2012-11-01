Kenneth “Kenny” Orel

Kenneth “Kenny” Eugene Orel, age 61 of Blissfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, in Blissfield.

Ken was the son of Gene and Gloria (Gouldsberry) Orel and was a Blissfield High School graduate. He served as a manager for the Blissfield High School baseball team and his 1973 season team was inducted into the Blissfield Hall of Fame. On April 23, 2010, he married Deborah Johnson and she survives. For over 42 years, Ken had been employed by Blissfield Manufacturing. Ken could often be found at the kitchen table watching the brids at the feeder. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and bonfires. His favorite place to camp was in the marshlands up north and could usually be found watching the woods or fields for deer or watching the night sky for shooting stars. Ken was an avid NASCAR, Monster Jam and motocross fan. He loved to cook and was the master of his grill. His wicked sense of humor will be tremendously missed.

In addition to his wife, Deborah, Ken leaves behind two sons, Jonathan and Joshua, step-children, Shane (Laura) Retter, Jacob (Jolene) Retter, and Danielle (Derek) Anderson; ten step-grandchildren, Emma, Clayton, Mason, Austin, Trent, Collin, Jacob, Jr.,Shyanne, Caydence, and Nakota. Also surviving are his parents, Gene and Gloria, in-laws, Daniel and Matilda Johnson, sister-in-laws, Christina (Mike) Stoker, Brenda (Glenn) Humberston, Audrey (Tommy) Johnson, and Paula Smith, brother-in-law, Donald (Bonnie) Johnson and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death were his grandparents and two sisters, Sally and Karen.

The funeral service for Ken was at 11 a.m. Monday, October 22, 2018, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Palmyra with Pastor Gary Leking officiating. There will be no graveside services. Friends called from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home on Sunday . Condolences may be given online at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given in Ken’s honor to his family to be used towards his favorite wetlands preservation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.