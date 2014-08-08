June Somes

June Valeria (Zibbell) Somes, 92, of Blissfield, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, April 7, 2017, surrounded by family. . She was born in Petersburg, Michigan, on June 2, 1924, the last of 12 children, to Elmore C. and Vera B. (Coultis) Zibbell.

June married Andrew Somes on December 24, 1942. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage before his passing in 2010. She was a former member of the Presbyterian Church, in Blissfield for 24 years, before becoming an active member of the First Congregational Church in Thompsonville, MI. June was active in the Food Bank of Marilla, MI and spent numerous years in the Snowbirds Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed weekly card games with other club members. In keeping with her belief that community service was a blessing to many, as a Vice President of the Ladies Aid Society, she pitched in every month, to help prepare a meal for the community in Sand Creek, MI. As a result of her hard work June was interviewed by Don Wolfe in an article that ran in the Blade November 24, 1978.

June is survived by her children; Michael (April), Thomas (Linda), and Robert Somes and Valeria Ostrander, grandchildren; Paula, Melissa, Amy, Sherry, Joshua, Jacob and Katie, and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew, parents, brothers; Louis, Bob, Billy, Sam, Elmore, Allen, Windy, and Warren and sisters; Grace, Eileen and Nancy, Son-in-law Gary Ostrander and granddaughter Andrea.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, OH.

Those wishing to leave a memorial in June’s honor, may wish to consider Blissfield Fire Department.