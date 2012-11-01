June 9: Lenawee County records sixth Covid-19 death

The Lenawee County Health Department reported the county’s six death from the coronavirus today on its website. Actually, the state of Michigan reported it in its June 8 report.

According to Martha Hall of the health department, the fatality was a 66-year-old female “with underlying health conditions related to increased Covid-19 complications. Each of the deaths here since March have been in females.

The number of cases remained today at 158 cases, however, with 80 males and 78 females having been found to have confirmed coronavirus during this pandemic period. Two remain hospitalized and 26 people are still monitoring their symptoms at home, but 124 people have now discontinued monitoring, which represents an addition of two people over the past 24 hours.

In addition, there have been 33 probable cases. Figures have not changed in several days and all of these cases are no longer monitoring at home and have been allowed to discontinue the monitoring process.

Around the area, Hillsdale remains at 170 cases, as it has for several days with 25 deaths. It did see an additional death Monday. Monroe County remains at 496 cases with 20 deaths, its death toll having been static for several days as well. Jackson County has had 461 cases and 29 deaths; and Washtenaw County has 1353 cases – and increase of two today – and 101 deaths.

Statewide, the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 59,107 with 5698 deaths. Today, there were 108 new cases (a reduction from 129 Monday) and 25 deaths (up from 17 Monday and 4 Sunday).

In Ohio, the total confirmed cases has reached 36,355 with 2196 confirmed deaths. Lucas County, home of Toledo, Ohio, has had 2372 cases, 582 hospitalizations and 267 total deaths. Fulton County, to the south of Lenawee, reports 51 cases and seven hospitalizations; and Williams County, located southwest of Lenawee County, has had 58 cases, five hospitalizations and one fatality.