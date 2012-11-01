June 17: Michigan reports two Covid-19 deaths statewide today

For the second time this week, Michigan’s coronavirus death toll has been two for the day. The other day was Monday, June 15. The state’s total number of Covid-19 cases has reached 60,393 with 204 new cases today. The total deaths are 5792 today.

Lenawee County’s confirmed case count remains at 163 with another 36 probable cases. Two of the confirmed cases remain hospitalized. Of the confirmed cases, 18 are monitoring their symptoms at home and 137 have discontinued their isolation. Six Lenawee women have died of the virus. Of the probable cases, all but three have been released from isolation and the three continue to monitor their symptoms at home.

Nearby, Hillsdale County remains at 170 cases – as it has since late May – and 25 deaths, which has been its toll since June 7. Jackson has had 466 confirmed cases and 29 deaths; Monroe County has had 498 cases since June 8 and 20 deaths since May 30. Washtenaw County has had 1389 cases and 101 deaths with no new fatalities since June 6.

The Detroit area has seen a significant drop in both new cases and deaths, going now two, four and sometimes six days without a new fatality.

Today, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will release Michigan’s Return to School Roadmap on June 30 regarding the potential for a return to school this fall.

In Ohio, there have been 39,303 confirmed deaths and 2377 deaths. Lucas County (Toledo area) has the third-highest death rate in Ohio with 289 deaths from its 2462 cases and 606 hospitalizations. Williams County, south of Lenawee, has had 59 cases, six hospitalizations and one deaths, while Fulton has had 53 cases and seven hospitalizations with no fatalities.