July 29: Twelfth Covid-19 death reported in Lenawee County

With no explanation, Lenawee County’s Health Department posted its 12th death from the Novel coronavirus on its website Wednesday, July 29.

There were also five new cases confirmed bringing the case total in Lenawee to 336, comprised of 162 males and 174 females, three of whom are hospitalized. There are 125 recuperating at home and the number who have emerged from isolation has risen to 196 from 187 the day prior. However, those five cases were added to prior days, according to the state’s michigan.gov test reporting site. It showed no new cases in Lenawee today, one Tuesday, three Monday, one Sunday and zero last Saturday.

In addition, there are 42 probable cases (32 females, 10 males) and all have discontinued isolation except two who are monitoring their symptoms at home.

The Michigan Covid-19 case count rose to 80,177 with a total of 6172 deaths. There were two deaths added statewide, one of which was the Lenawee County fatality. There were 996 new cases reported by the state, with an asterisk stating that 300 of those were old cases found through file reviews.

Monroe County has had 720 cases with 20 deaths; Hillsdale saw a five-case increase to 221 with 25 deaths; Jackson County rose in 24 hours from 613 to 631 with 32 deaths; and Wastenaw County added 32 cases to 2035 with 110 deaths.

Ohio’s case count rose today to 87,893 with 3422 deaths. The Buckeye State has had 10,553 hospitalizations. Lenawee County’s case load rose to 4407 overall with 313 deaths. Fulton County and Williams County did not report any new cases or deaths today, standing at 127 cases and no deaths in Fulton and 110 cases and three deaths in Williams.

