Joan Sudborough

ADRIAN – Joan Ellen Sudborough, 88, of Adrian, died early Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, at her home. She was born March 30, 1932, in Adrian, the only child born of the late Arthur and Agnes (Keller) Knoblauch.

After graduating from Blissfield High School in 1950, Joan went on to Davis Business College. On March 29, 1952, Joan married Donald F. Sudborough, in Blissfield, and they shared 49 years together before his passing in 2001. Over the years, Joan worked in the office at Ramus Automotive and Tom Prange Auto Village; and enjoyed selling Avon for more than 40 years and was a long-standing member of Avon’s Presidents Club. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid, and a volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran School. Joan was a Girl Scout Leader when her family was young and worked many years at Dick’s Market. She bowled on numerous leagues through Lenawee Rec and had made lasting memories with her friends. Later in life, Joan took on one of her most treasured roles of being a grandma and thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent watching and helping to mold her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her children, David (Kendra) Sudborough of Weston, Jeffrey Sudborough of Adrian and Michelle Micklewright; grandchildren, Jenny Sudborough, Rachel Hanning, Alexandria (Josh) Thomas, Neil (Markelle) Micklewright, Michael (Leah) Sudborough, Halie Sudborough, Amanda (Jake) Fluker and Steven (Nita) Messerschmidt; great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Wiltshire, Jordan Wiltshire, Rylen Hanning and Hadley Micklewright; and Neil Micklewright. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 11 to 1 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home. Private service to follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of individuals in the funeral home will be monitored. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Adrian.

