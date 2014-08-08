Jennie Gentz

Jennie M. (Dowling) Gentz, age 88, of Blissfield went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 10, 2017.

She was born on October 14, 1928, in Jasper, Michigan to James and Olga (Hawks) Dowling. After graduating from Adrian High School she attended Lenawee-Monroe County Normal and became a teacher in a one room country school. She married Robert E. Gentz on August 28, 1948, and they were blessed with 67 years together. Jennie was a devoted wife and mother to four children, and served as the school secretary for St. Joseph Academy in Adrian from 1963 to 1974. She was a woman of faith and an encourager to many.

Surviving are her four children, Charlyn Watch of Wyandotte, Debra (Thomas) Miles of Maumee, OH, Terry (Virginia) Gentz, of New Haven, IN and Sharon (Paul) Wingerd of Blissfield and sister, Margery Neuroth of Blissfield. Jennie has 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren in whom she delighted.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in August 2015; her parents, and siblings, Ralph Nolan, Dennis Dowling, Dorothea Smith and Yvonne Ganitopoulos.

Funeral services for Jennie were held on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Visitation took place at the funeral home Wednesday, from 11:00 a.m. until the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested for Hospice of Lenawee or to Crossworld for Dr. Melinda McKnight and Wes McKnight who are headed to serve in the Congo (reference McKnight account #45313). Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

