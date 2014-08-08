Janette Wahl

PALMYRA – Janette R. Wahl, age 78 of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, February 6, 2017 under the loving care of her family.

She was born November 30, 1938, in Adrian, to Walter and Viola (Huebner) Weiss, and graduated with the Class of 1956 from Adrian High School.

On September 12, 1959, Janette married Merlin Wahl in Adrian, and they were blessed with 57 years together.

Janette was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she also worked as the church secretary for 31 years. She was an active member of The Daughters of Sarah Bible Study. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, flower gardening and snowmobiling in the winter. Janette was a wonderful cook and baker who even liked to iron.

In addition to her husband, Merlin, she is survived by their daughters: Brenda (Keith) Phillips of Blissfield and Colleen (Dale) Hedblad of Whitmore Lake; grandsons, Kyle Phillips, Tyler (Callie) Phillips, and Ryan (Brianna) Hedblad; great grandchildren, Carson and Olivia Hedblad; her sister, Marilyn Gossman of Adrian, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard Weiss.

Funeral services will take place Friday, February 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield Thursday from 3 to 8 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Contributions in memory of Janette are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.