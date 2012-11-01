James Staup

James Allen Staup, age 61 of Blissfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in the presence of his loving wife, Sandy. He was born on February 23, 1956 in Adrian to Gail and Marian (Westgate) Staup. Jim married Sandra J. Konieczny on October 17, 2015 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Blissfield. She survives. Jim loved his life. He stated “I lived life to the edge and back”. He especially loved his job as a truck driver for Estes Express. The relationships that he had with his co-workers were very important to him. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years in munitions and then as an inflight refueler, “boom operator”. He said he had the “best job in the Air Force.” He saw the world and loved this period of his life. He loved NASCAR, his favorite driver was Dale Jr. Jim also loved his two Ford Mustangs, his two “Ponies”. He loved carpentry and building trades and was quite the handyman. He also enjoyed shooting his guns and archery, and was proud of his skills. He always had a smile for everyone he met.

In addition to his wife, Sandra Staup, he is survived by his mother, Marian Keller of Blissfield; two sons, Bryan Staup of Sylvania, OH and David Staup of Alabama; three stepdaughters, Kelli (Noah) Ross of Enon, OH, Kristen (Kristopher) Kellinghaus of Bellevue, KY and Lindsey (Brad) Couturier of Beavercreek, OH; five step-grandchildren, Avery Ann, Will, Kristopher, Kolten and Autumn and a sister, Linda (J.C.) Hamann of Blissfield. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Gail, a son, Gregory Staup and a brother, Jeffery Staup.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 1, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Blissfield with Pastor Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325 and the Annis-Fint V.F.W. Post #1584. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home and also on Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the church or at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home.