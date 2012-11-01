James Hottenstein

MONROE – James F. Hottenstein, age 80, of Monroe, passed away on April 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 18, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frank and Fredericka (Schlieman) Hottenstein. On December 28, 1967, in Clinton, he married Priscilla J. Herman and she survives.

In addition to his wife, Priscilla, James is survived by his three children, Donald (Debbie) Hottenstein of Monroe, Robert (Shelly) Hottenstein of Deerfield, and Debbie (Tilman) Sandusky of Delta, OH; one brother, Phil (Barbara) Hottenstein of Blissfield; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ryonn; two sons, Tyson and James; his parents; a granddaughter, Natasha Hottenstein; and a grandson Joshoua Hottenstein.

A viewing for James was held at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from noon until 20 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in our facility at a time. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Deerfield Township Cemetery. Please see James obituary page on Wednesday afternoon to view a webcast of the service.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to the Ronald McDonald’s House or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.