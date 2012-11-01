MORENCI – James “Carter” Stevens, age 71, of Morenci, MI passed away on June 7, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 27, 1946 in Splashdam, Virginia to David Lee and Virgie (Mullins) Stevens. On May 5, 1967 in Haysi, VA., he married his best friend, the love of his life, and his wife of 51 years, Joyce McCowan Stevens and she survives.

In his early years Carter worked in the coal mines in Virginia and drove a coal truck, He later became a truck driver delivering steal and other industrial items. Carter enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping, but most of all, he loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a member of the Blissfield Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife Joyce, James “Carter” Stevens is survived by a daughter, Jenifer (Louie) Albright of Defiance, OH; a son, Richard (Michelle) Stevens of Morenci; a brother, Cleveland (Shannon) Stevens of Wauseon, OH; three sisters, Hattie Robinette of Lyons, OH, Minnie (Bob) Kennedy of Lyons, OH, Margie Chapa of Lyons, OH; eight grand-children, Jackilyn (Wesley) Brown of Lyons, OH, Kyle (Summer) Herrin of Lyons, OH, Jenni Herrin (Heather Moore) of Archbold, OH, Louie (Kristine) Albright of Defiance, OH, Tyler Albright of Defiance, OH, James “JT” Thomas, Wyatt, and Zachary Stevens of Morenci; and 9 great-grandchildren, Summer, Aubrey, Addison, Chloe, Ava, Aleigha, Sunnie, Kaylob and Carsyn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Virgie; grandson, Kailob Herrin; great-grandson, Carter Brown; niece, Michelle Robinette; and a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Joyce Stevens.

Visitation for James “Carter” Stevens was from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m Sunday, June 10, 2018 at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Funeral Services wer at 11 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at the Blissfield Baptist Church, 717 N. Monroe Street, Blissfield, MI with Pastor Tom Frantz officiating. Burial will follow at Packard Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Stevens family for future designation. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.