HEH to distribute FREE MILK in Old Road Dinner Train lot Saturday, June 6

Blissfield’s Hope and Encouragement for Humanity, supported by the Blissfield Fire Department and the Old Road Dinner Train, will distribute FREE milk Saturday, June 6, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Dinner Train parking lot, U.S. 223 in Blissfield.



HEH has 5,000 gallons of 2 percent milk to give away, no questions asked. This is a no-contact pickup, so recipients are asked to please stay in their vehicle and volunteers will load the milk for them. Recipients may request up to 15 gallons.