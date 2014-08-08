Harriet Merillat

Harriet Jane Merillat, age 91 of Blissfield passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, OH. She was born on June 20, 1925, in Blissfield to Cecil and Velma (Miller) Ganun.

On November 27, 1946 she married Robert Merillat in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Harriet had been a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and baking. Harriet was an avid bird watcher and loved cardinals, her favorite bird. She was a huge Detroit Tigers fan, a passion in which she shared with her niece, Judie Woerner. While residing with her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Gary Rhinehart for the last 14 months, Harriet and Gary often spoke of traveling to Florida for the Tigers’ spring training.

Harriet is survived by her children, Susan Simpson of Aurora, Colo., Gregory Merillat of Blissfield, MI, Jeanne (Gary) Rhinehart of Adrian, Cathy Church of Castle Rock, Colo., and Scott Merillat of Oregon, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, Patrick (Laura) Merillat, Heather Merillat, Jeffrey (Jacquie) Simpson, Joshua (Laurie) Simpson, Justin Merillat, Jason (Niki) Rhinehart, Jodi Wilber (Mike Lewis), Megan Church (Ryan Haverkamp), and Tanner Church; 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Marian Kafer of Blissfield, MI; one brother, Jack Ganun of Blissfield, MI and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Gary, son-in-law, Shawn Church, grandson, Steven Merillat, great grandson, Evyn Zimmerman, two brothers, Richard and Frank Ganun, and one sister, Virginia Marine.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2017, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with Pastor Lawson Crane. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield. Visitation was held on Sunday, from 2-4 and from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson–Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or the Daily Bread of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.