Frederick Klemm

DEERFIELD — Frederick A. Klemm, age 82 of Deerfield died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Hospice of Lenawee’s Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 25, 1934 in St. Joseph, MI to Emil and Bernice (McCuen) Klemm. On August 14, 1954 he married Joyce Piotter at Immanuel Lutheran Church and she survives. Fred was a graduate of Adrian College in 1957. He retired from Bedford Junior High School as a teacher and then went on to work as an athletic trainer at Siena Heights University for nine years. Fred was a volunteer for the Deerfield Fire Department for many years and enjoyed singing karaoke, woodworking and bowling. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and an associate member of Hope Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, FL, where he sang in their “Snow Birds” Quartet. He and his wife enjoyed wintering in Englewood, Florida for the last nineteen years.

In addition to his wife, Joyce, Fred is survived by two sons, Scott (Rebecca) Klemm of Charleston, WV and Kevin (Lisa) Klemm of Adrian; a daughter, Sherrie Klemm of Deerfield; two sisters, Bonnie (Tom) Parrish of Stevensville, MI and Patricia Klemm of Dowagiac, MI; five grandchildren, Michael (Kassandra), Nickolas and triplets, Allison, Lindsay and Emily; one great-granddaughter, Harper Kay and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Doris, Betty, Jean, and Judy and brothers, Robert, Bill, and Richard.

Funeral services for Fred will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Palmyra with Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will be in Deerfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2017 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Anderson Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the church, the Deerfield Firefighters Association, or to the Alzheimer’s Associati