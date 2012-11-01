Five area bowlers bound for state lanes

By Brad Heineman

For five high school varsity bowlers representing Blissfield and Madison, their team portion of the season may have reached its end, but their individual success on the season and in the postseason regional tournament continues on into this Saturday’s state finals tournament.

Representing the Blissfield Royals in the individual state finals tournament at Battle Creek’s M-66 Bowl Alley will be first-ever state finalists, Amanda Fisher, Breann Knierim and Zack Taylor.

Representing the Madison Trojans individually at the state finals, will be senior Isaac Solis, a three-year state bowling finalist, and first-time finalist Donnie Farrar. Madison, bowling in the Division-3 tournament this postseason, will compete in the state finals at Muskegon’s Northway Lanes.

Britton Deerfield was not eligible to participate in Friday’s team tournament due to not having enough players to form a team. They opted to draw a forfeit on the day and instead bowled in Saturday’s individual tournament hosted by Blissfield at Ten Pin Lanes in Tecumseh.

For more details on this week’s bowling results, please see Brad’s story in the Feb. 28, 2018, edition of The ADVANCE.