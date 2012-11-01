Fire damages Palmyra Twp. home

PALMYRA – A morning blaze fueled by high winds severely damaged a Palmyra Township home Wednesday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to Mike Newell’s home in the 4000 block of Wellsville Highway about 7:30 a.m.

Palmyra and at least seven other departments battled the blaze and were on the scene for more than two hours. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire that was believed to have started in the exterior west wall. Both Newell and his son were staying with relatives.

A pet bird was rescued by the elder Newell. No one else was home at the time the fire started.