Festival goes on with big schedule despite carnival no-show

At approximately noon on Wednesday the River Raisin Festival Committee issued a statement. The carnival company contracted to bring rides to the 34th annual event will not be showing up this year.

“It is with much disappointment that we must acknowledge the fact that the carnival we signed a contract with has failed to show to our 2017 event,” a statement on the Blissfield River Raisin Festival social media account said.

The festival committee said there are plenty of other activities that will entertain people during the festival.

The Old National Kids Corner has several activities and lots of entertainment on the Tugboat Stage, sponsored by Bailey Family Chiropractic.

There will be additional inflatables brought in to use in place of the carnival. Plenty of festival food vendors and merchant vendors and crafters will be open throughout the event. There is a new train ride and pony rides for kids, too. This year, another new attraction is a free kiddie tractor pull contest Friday night, sponsored by M.A.C.

Several events and attractions were scheduled to give festival-goers plenty of selection and that hasn’t changed. On Thursday night there will be a movie night showing the new version of “Jungle Book” along with a tractor show and the Miss River Raisin Princess Walk highlighted by the big annual fireworks show. Baby Blissfield will also be announced on Thursday. Downtown is the DDA’s Iott Insurance Agency Car and Bike Show.

Friday’s events are highlighted by the Miss River Raisin Festival scholarship pageant and fireworks, followed by the Mojo Doyle Band on the Pavilion Stage. The . Everyone is invited to the parade, sponsored by Green Plains, on Saturday morning. Also downtown on Saturday is the new Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament, presented by the Blissfield Recreation and Parks Department. There is the big waterball tournament and then the new Duck Race on the River Raisin Saturday. Entertainment is scheduled all three days and Saturday evening’s events will be culminated with the Ticket Storm at the softball diamond where the marathon softball tournament will take place Friday and Saturday.

Any updates and changes to the schedule will be available at the River Raisin Festival information tent.