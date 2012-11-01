Fern McMunn

JASPER- Fern Louise McMunn , age 90, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home with her family by her side.

Fern was born on September 4, 1928, to William and Dorothy (O’Haver) Thompson at the family home in Riga Township. She graduated from Blissfield High School and beauty school. On February 22, 1947, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blissfield, Fern married Vernon McMunn. Over the next 69 years they created many memories by working on the family farm and raising a family.

Fern was a lifelong member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blissfield, and was involved with the Deborah Circle. Vern and Fern spent many years volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross along with donating blood. Family was a priority to Fern and it showed in all that she did in life. One to appreciate nature, Fern took great pleasure in the changing of the seasons through the trees, watching the beautiful sunsets or cultivating the fields. Once the weather started to get cold, Fern and Vern would head south to Florida where they were snowbirds. Whether in Michigan or Florida, Fern enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Dancing was a big part of Fern and Vern’s life whether they were the last couple dancing at a wedding reception or just dancing around in the kitchen, their love for each other was always shining through.

Fern is survived by her daughters, Eugenie (Gregory) Hillard, Debra (Kevin) Keller and Cheryl (Troy) Brown, all of Jasper; grandchildren, Jeff, Marci, Shelly, Kristie, Matt, Mark, David, Amy, Amanda, Andrea, Erin, Andrew, Abbey and Alex; 23 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; and siblings, Gladys (Don) Dickerson, Doris (Bill) Vollmar, Nick (Millie) Thompson; brother-in-law, Darrel Pifer and daughter-in-law, Margaret Hukill.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vernon, sons Gary and David; and sisters, Opal (Elmer) Kunkle and Eleanor Pifer.

Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blissfield. Burial will be private. Wagley Funeral Home Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Fern’s honor may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blissfield. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhome.com.