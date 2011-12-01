A. Elsie Gentz, age 89 of Blissfield, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2016, at Blissfield Place.

She was born May 29, 1927, in Ogden Township, Michigan, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Rehs) Walper, and graduated from Blissfield High School with the Class of 1944.

On June 17, 1944, she married Albert Gentz, and they have been blessed with 72 years together.

Elsie enjoyed polka dancing, traveling, sewing, reading and trips to Frankenmuth. Most precious to her, however was being with her family.

In addition to her husband, Albert, she is survived by their children: Ron (Dianne) Gentz and Linda (Don) Loar, both of Blissfield; grandchildren: Julie (Lloyd) Conway, Lori (Danny) Jones, Amy (Pat) Collins, Kurt (Kellie) Loar, Mari (Ron) Vargo and Luke (Karly) Loar; great grandchildren: Olivia and Abby Conway, Connor Jones, Devin Moore, Seth and Liam Loar, Tyler and Natalie Vargo and Jonathan and Alayna Loar; and her sisters, Luella Goetz and Ruth Presley.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Walper Sr.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2016, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service.