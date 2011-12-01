Elizabeth Stutzman, 94, passed away on November 29, 2016 under the kind care of Hospice of Michigan and caregivers of the Hume Home of Muskegon.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Stutzman and she is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Stewart of Sargent, Texas, son Richard Stutzman of Muskegon, Michigan and two sister-in-laws, a number of special nephews, nieces, cousins, grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren.

Elizabeth was always very active with a positive and humerous attitude toward living life. She was active in United Methodist Womens Group, MSU Crane Womens Extension Club and 4-H Mothers Group. Her humor and grateful outlook will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A “Celebration of Life” has been planned for December 17, 2016 (one day before her 95th birthday) at the First Methodist Church of Blissfield, 201 West Adrian Street, Blissfield, Michigan 49228 in the lower Fellowship Hall from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Please come and share with us some of the joys that she brought to all of us.

Contributions in memory of Elizabeth may be made to The Hume Home of Muskegon, 1244 West Southern Ave, Muskegon, Michigan 49441