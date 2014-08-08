Elizabeth Houghtby

Elizabeth Ann Houghtby, age 92 of North Oaks, Minn., previously of Portland, Conn., and Blissfield, passed away on January 5, 2017 after a nearly 60-year battle with MS.

Elizabeth was born in Blissfield to DeArle and Eunice Porter. She grew up on a farm with her younger sister Eleanor, and they maintained a close bond throughout their lives.

She met her husband Bill in high school, and graduated as valedictorian in the same class in which he was salutatorian, the Class of 1942. After his service in World War II, Bill followed her to the University of Michigan.

Elizabeth taught high school English for several years while Bill finished his college degree. After moving to Portland, Conn., in 1950, she and Bill began their family.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 68 years, William (Bill); daughters, Carol Houghtby, Anne (Mike) Weaver, White Bear Lake, Minn.; sons, David (Pearl Kilbride) Houghtby, St. Paul, Minn.; and Bruce (Diane) Houghtby, Cheshire Springs, Pa.; grandchildren, Emily Watson, Phillip and Ethan Houghtby; nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at Waverly Gardens Chapel, 5919 Centerville Road, North Oaks, Minn. Memorials preferred to the National MS Society or Alzheimer’s Assoc. More details at www.holcombhenryboom.com