Earl Kelley

ADRIAN – Earl Dean Kelley, age 93 of Adrian, died Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Brookdale of Adrian under the care of Hospice. He was born on November 24, 1925, in Waldron, Michigan to Leland and Emily (Ford) Kelley. Earl was a graduate of Adrian High School in 1943. On March 28, 1948, Earl married Virginia Kodelman in Riga, Michigan. Earl was owner of Twin Curves Dairy Farm for 60 years. Earl was also an auctioneer for many years with Mitchell and Kelley. He enjoyed pulling tractors and operated “My Last Excuse” super farm tractor. He was past member of the National Tractor Pulling Association and Wolverine Pullers Association. He served on the Agricultural Society of Lenawee County for 47 years and President for 10 years. He exhibited livestock at the Lenawee County Fair for 80 years and served on many fair committees throughout the years. Earl also served on the Lenawee County Holstein Dairymen’s board for 45 years. He judged dairy animals at numerous county fairs and was past 4-H dairy leader. Earl was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.

Surviving Earl are three daughters, Cherryl Jackson of Tecumseh, Karyl (John) Diersen of Caledonia, MN and Shanon (David) Whelan of Tipton; seven grandchildren, Jamie (Bart) Hoover, Jayson (Natalie) Diersen, Joshua (Alissa) Diersen, Chad (Kelly) Whelan, Tori (David) Racine, Joel (Stacia) Whelan, and Kyle (Becky) Whelan; 18 great grandchildren; two sisters, Mariam (Gerald) Ganun of Minnesota and Nancy Eardly of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. In addition to his wife, Virginia, of 55 years, he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Venona Wegner, Ileen Abling, and Carolyn Gentz; brothers-in-law, Herb Kodelman, Don Gentz, Don Abling, Ed Wegner, and Mike Eardly; son-in-law, Rick Jackson, and a great grandson.

Visitation for Earl will be held on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, from 2-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The committal service and burial will be on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at Riga Cemetery. Earl’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, following the burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Adrian with Pastor Brian Keller officiating to be followed by a luncheon at the church. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Lenawee County Agricultural Society, Lenawee Dairyman’s Association (Frosty Cow), or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.