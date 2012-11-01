Dwight Kastel

Dwight Noah Kastel, age 59, of Blissfield, Michigan, passed away March 13, 2020, at his home in Blissfield. Dwight was born December 16, 1960 in Adrian, Michigan to Dale and Bonnie (Anteau) Kastel. Dwight enjoyed making potholders, loved the holidays and family get-togethers.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Phyllis Kastel; two brothers; Steven (Judy) Kastel of Blissfield, Kevin Kastel of Blissfield; two sisters; Debra (John) Shields of Blissfield, Karen (Chuck) Tessaro of Jos, Nigeria; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Dwight is preceded in death his parents Dale and Bonnie Kastel; grandparents; Ernie and Marcella Kastel, Eligius Anteau, Dorothy McClellan and Edward and Edith McMullin; one brother; Darrel Kastel; and a nephew Joshua Gates.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 1-7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield, with a service beginning at 7 p.m. with Pastor William VanValkenburg officiating. Burial will be private in Riga Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations can be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.