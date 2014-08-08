Dorothy Webber

Dorothy A. Webber, 84, of Morenci, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, at her home. She was born November 26, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ernest Never and Hattie Williams. She married William A. Webber in Adrian, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 1994.

Dorothy was a member of the Waldo Baptist Church, Blissfield Senior Center and delivered meals on wheels. She enjoyed word, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles and crafts including making rainbow loom bracelets. She was a very giving person in donating to charities and participating in the Adopt an Angel program. The joy of her life was her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Surviving Dorothy are Anna (John) Kerns of Morenci, Brenda (Russell) Coleman Sr. of Waldo, FL, Dolores (Thurman) McGinnis of Cordele, GA, Joan (Randy) Smith of Kent, OH and Linda (Nate) Spencer Alachua, FL; one son, William Webber of Kingsland, GA; one sister, Joanne Combs of Toledo, OH; two brothers, Ronald Never of Temperance, MI and Charles (Jen) Never of KY; an adopted daughter, Julia (Mirelez) Casarez of Adrian; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Virginia “Gabby” Gifford and Shari Jones; a son, James Gifford, a granddaughter, Cheryl Holder, two sisters and one brother.

At Dorothy’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. Local arrangements were handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.