Dorothy Mullins

Dorothy R. Mullins, age 82, of Carleton, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Born on July 24, 1934 in Blissfield, Michigan, she was the daughter of Guy and Edith (Himelrick) Shaffer. On June 19, 1954 she married Roy Mullins in Blissfield, MI.

Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Blissfield High School

She was employed with Oakwood Hospital Dearborn as a Nursing Aid for 20 years until retiring in 1994.

Dorothy was a member of the Woodhaven Free Will Baptist Church for 52 years and was also a member of the Ladies Circle at church. She had a fondness for dogs and cats, and enjoyed shopping, working in her veggie garden and growing roses all around her house. Dorothy loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, husband, brother Charles, 4 sisters, Violet Shaffer, Annabelle Shaffer, Mable Wolford and Mary Lee Powlesland.

Surviving are 3 sons, Steve (Cindy) Mullins of Carleton, David (Debra) Mullins of Woodhaven and Robert (Mary) Mullins of Carleton, brother, Donald Shaffer of Blissfield, MI; 5 grandchildren, James, Marc, Rachel, Megan and Lisa. 4 great-grandchildren, Robin, Preston, Dominic and Lexie. 1 great great-grandchild, Jackson.

Friends may visit in the Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home, Flat Rock Chapel on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 10:00 am. Pastor Loyd Locklear will officiate the service. Burial will be in Ogden-Zion Cemetery, Blissfield, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.