Donna Tiede

BERKEY, Ohio – Donna A. Tiede, age 90, of Berkey, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

She was born December 7, 1927, in Riga, Michigan, the daughter of Alfred and Bernice (Leonard) Goetz. She grew up in Blissfield and graduated from Blissfield High School.

On June 4, 1949, she married Daniel Tiede and soon moved to Berkey, Ohio. Here she worked with her husband on the family farm. Daniel preceded her in death in 1989. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Riga. Donna was known as a jokester, and she loved playing softball. She also never turned down a game of cards.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Tiede of Oakland Park, FL, Sandra Davies of Metamora, Ohio and Cheryl (Steve) Cox of Blissfield; grandchildren: Jeanelle Wonders, Tyler Cox, Danielle Bartenslager, and Jessica Fleenor; and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and Daniel, her husband of 40 years, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lavern Goetz, and a sister, Cora Jean Schultz.

Funeral services were scheduled at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Riga with Pastor Justin Schrum officiating. Burial was to follow at Riga Cemetery. Visitation was planned from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Farm Museum & Education Center. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.