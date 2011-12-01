Donna Sieler

DEERFIELD – Donna B. Sieler, age 80 of Deerfield, Michigan passed away December 11, 2016 at her home. She was born November 5, 1936 in Deerfield, Michigan to Darcy M. and Mildred (Janson) Hoffman. On June 9, 1956 she married Walter R. Sieler at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake, MI. Donna and Walter owned and operated Deerfield Home Builders, where she was the bookkeeper for 55 years. She attended the Family of Peace Lutheran Church in Ottawa Lake. She served as a foster grand-parent at Whiteford Schools. Donna and Walt enjoyed many years of wintering in Palmetto, Florida, where she enjoyed playing cards with the many friends they made. She enjoyed cooking, baking and watching her beloved Detroit Tigers while enjoying her root beer floats.

Donna has three daughters, Cynthia Sieler (deceased), Kim (Jeff) Powers of Swanton, OH, Rebecca Havens of Adrian, MI; a sister Ruth Hoffman of Deerfield, MI; six grandchildren, Haley, Darcy, Dakota, Tess, Shyanne, Jace and two Great-grandchildren, Gemma and Tatum.

In addition to her daughter, Cynthia, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Robert and Dale Hoffman and a sister Betty Kodelman.

Funeral services for Donna will be on Friday, December 16, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield, MI with Pastor Tim Pilot officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 15, 2016 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield, MI.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to The Family of Peace Lutheran Church or to the Deerfield Firefighters Association. Envelopes are available at Anderson Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.