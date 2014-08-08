JASPER – Donald Gigax, age 93, of Jasper, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at Brookdale Adrian.

He was born April 23, 1923, in Archbold, Ohio, to Lawrence and Mary (Kutzli) Gigax, and graduated from Archbold High School.

On October 22, 1960, Donald married Ruth Knisel at the United Methodist Church in Ogden. She survives, having shared over 56 years together.

Donald was a local farmer who also worked at Tecumseh Products, retiring in 1988. For many years he sold seed for Great Lake Hybrids. Donald was a member of the United Methodist Church in Weston. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed bowling and baseball in his younger years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children, Mary Jo (Joseph Patterson) Gigax of Oklahoma City, Mark (Melanie) Gigax of Brighton, and David Gigax of Jasper; three grandsons, Nick, Jake, and Ryan; and siblings, Gertrude (Russ) Wheeler, Margaret (Orville) Detter, Ilva Storch, Robert (Dianna) Gigax and Ronald (Sharon) Gigax.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Dale Gigax and Helen Nuenschander.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield with the Rev. Donna Galloway officiating. Burial will follow at Ogden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.