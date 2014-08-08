Dixie Wingerter

DEERFIELD – Dixie Lee Wingerter, age 66, of Deerfield, passed away on, Monday, January 30, 2017 at her home. She was born on December 14, 1950 in Toledo, OH. to Arnold and Ada (Lanker) Wurster.

Dixie is survived by two daughters, Debra and Diane Wingerter; brother, Virgil Wurster of Curtis, OH.; two half – sisters, Vera and Shelba; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters and twin great-grandsons

Funeral service for Dixie were held on Saturday, February 4, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with visitation from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Cremation followed. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Envelopes are available at Anderson Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.