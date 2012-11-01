Dennis Bangerter

Dennis Leroy Bangerter, age 77 of Blissfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at his home in the presence of his family. He was born on March 28, 1941, in Blissfield Township, to Raymond and Helen (Haas) Bangerter. Denny graduated from Blissfield High School in 1960. On April 28, 1962, at Zion United Brethren Church, Denny married Marilyn Bateson, and she survives. He worked in shipping and receiving at GM Powertrain in Toledo until his retirement on June 30, 1992. After retirement, Denny took great pride in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, caring for his yard and being a farm hand for local farmers in the area, along with driving cars for Knapp Motors. He was a longtime member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Denny enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, dirt bike riding, and spending time with his family at their property in Gladwin.

In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Denny is survived by three sons, Curt (Melissa) Bangerter of Whitehouse, OH, Chad (Renee) Bangerter, and Billy (Robyn) Bangerter all of Blissfield; one brother, John (Patricia) Bangerter of Portage; eight grandchildren, Kayli, Zachary, Caleb, Jared, Olivia, Grant, Andrew, and Makenzie; one great grandchild, Eli and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Cloyce and Ruby Bateson; brother-in-law, Ronald Bateson; and grandson, Chase Bangerter.

Visitation for Denny was from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Funeral services were at 11 a.m . Monday, June 11, 2018, at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with Pastor Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield. Condolences may be given online at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee and/or North Rome Baptist Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.