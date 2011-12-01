Cora Jean Goetz-Schultz, 78, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2016, at her home surrounded by her family.

Cora was the proud farmers daughter of Alfred and Bernice Goetz of Blissfield, MI. She attended Blissfield HS and was a member of the Class of 1956. She married Lloyd J. Schultz, Jr. in Riga, MI on December 5, 1959 and the couple resided together for 53 years in Sylvania, OH.

She was a very proud, 25-year employee of the Sylvania School District as a para professional, in the beginning, working the playgrounds, lunch rooms and offices at Highland, Stranahan and Central Elementary Schools. The vast majority of her career was spent working directly with kids with special needs which she truly enjoyed. In retirement she was a proud ticket taker at many Sylvania Northview Athletic Events.

Cora is survived by her son Michael Schultz; daughter, Michele “Shelly” (Chris) Irwin; grandchildren, Caden, Claire and Izzy; her sister Donna Tiede; English Bulldogs Bella, Nala and Reggie. She was preceded in death by her father Alfred Goetz; mother Bernice Goetz and her brother Laverne “Stub” Goetz.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Friday, November 25, 2016 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Olivet Lutheran Church, Sylvania. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Those wishing to give memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider tributes to Heelers 4 Heroes/Heelers 4 Hope or the Sylvania Schools Athletic Foundation.

