Clarence Eisenmann

Clarence J. Eisenmann, age 66, of Blissfield, died June 19, 2018, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1952, in Adrian to Oscar and Eula (Gerber) Eisenmann. On January 20, 1973 he married Darlene Tabbert, in Blissfield and she survives. He had been employed by Zink-Covell Excavating company for 25 years and then by Smith Trucking. He also farmed part-time. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Darlene, he is survived by his mother, Eula Eisenmann of Riga; his children, Jason Eisenmann of Sylvania, Ohio, Melissa (Dan) Mirelez of Hoagland, Indiana, and Justin Eisenmann of Deerfield; grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis, Andrew and Max Mirelez, and Noah, Samantha, and Ethan Eisenmann; a brother, Bill (Connie) Eisenmann of Riga; and a sister, Judy (Harold) Swords of Riga. Clarence is preceded in death by his father.

Visitation was from noon-3 p..m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 22, 2018 and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. with Reverend Richard Deisler officiating. Burial was in Deerfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Whiteford Wesleyan Church or to the family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.