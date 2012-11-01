Carolyn Baker

TECUMSEH — Carolyn L. Baker, age 83, of Tecumseh, died April 1, 2018, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.

She was born June 4, 1934, in Pittsford to Donald and Esther (Behymer) Harbaugh. For many years she lived with her grandfather, Jim Behymer.

On May 6, 1955, she married Arden Baker. He preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 2009.

Carolyn had been employed by Hillsdale State Savings Bank. She enjoyed crafts and decorating cakes. She attended the Osseo Baptist Church.

Carolyn is survived by three daughters, Debra Royal (Jae Guetschow) of Brooklyn, Mich., Laurie (Larry) Zehr of Caledonia, Mich., and Cynthia (Robert) Valdez of Tecumseh; a son, Brian (Denise) Baker of Aurora, Colo.; nine grandchildren, Courtney, Eric, Daniel, Adam, James, Bobby II, Joey, Jason and Deanna; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Gilbert (Sharon) Harbaugh of Waterville, Ohio, and Richard (Shallah) Harbaugh of South Lyons. In addition to her husband, Arden, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her grandfather.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Jack Mosley officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or to Life Challenge. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home Adrian.