Britton Deerfield closed through spring break

Britton Deerfield Community Schools officials have confirmed they will remain closed through spring break with classes tentatively resuming April 13.

Schools across the state of Michigan will all be closed starting March 16 by order of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer due to the coronavirus threat.

The school will not have mandatory online learning because they cannot guarantee equitable computer and Internet access to all students. Students who are dual-enrolled in college will have the opportunity to complete their classes online as colleges are offering online class options.

The week of April 6-12 was the original spring break for local schools and the district is honoring the teacher contract by remaining closed that week, according to Stacy Johnson, superintendent of Britton Deerfield Schools. It is unknown how much of this time may be required to be made up by the state of Michigan.