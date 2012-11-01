TOLEDO, Ohio — Brenda Sue Archambeau, age 64, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 23, 2018, with her family by her side. She was born August 28, 1953, in Adrian to Carl and Lois (Jacobs) Seeburger.

Brenda was a graduate of Blissfield High School and attended Patricia Stevens in Toledo, Ohio. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Riga. She worked at Dillard’s Department store in Toledo. Her favorite things to do were shopping, baking and she loved traveling to see different lighthouses.

Surviving Brenda is her mother, Lois Seeburger of Riga; a brother, Brian (Vickie) Seeburger of Riga; a sister Diann K. (Gilbert) Seeburger Bills of Greensboro, GA; two nephews, Trevor (Erin) Seeburger, Gregory H. Bills; a niece, Amie (Jesse) Brown; one great nephew and three great-nieces.

Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Carl Seeburger and her husband, Scott Archambeau.

Funeral services for Brenda Archambeau will be private. There was a public visitation on Monday, March 26, 2018, from 4-5 p.m. at the Anderson- Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield.

Condolences may be given online at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Riga. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.