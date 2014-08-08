Building a firm community news foundation ... one story at a time

Blissfield Advance

Bobcats win state football title

Posted on November 24th, by Marcia Loader in News, Sports. Comments Off on Bobcats win state football title

 

DETROIT - The Whiteford Bobcats returned to Ford Fieldin Detroit after achieving runner-up status in 2016
and claimed the Division-8 MHSAA state championship
Friday morning, defeating Saginaw Nouvel Catholic
Central 42-21.

The Bobcats got out to a quick first-half lead, going into the locker room at half time with a 34-7
advantaqe.

The undefeated 'Cats extended the lead in the third quarter and played for a time with a running clock until Saginaw Nouvel scored twice.

This is Whiteford's first state title and was its
first meeting with Saginaw Nouvel. However, when the Blissfield Royals played for the state
title 10 years ago, it was Saginaw Nouvel - then 
in D-6 - that took home the state crown over the
Royals.


Comments are closed.

A digital supplement to The Advance
© Copyright River Raisin Publications | The Advance, 121 Newspaper St., Blissfield, MI 49228