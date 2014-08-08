Bobcats win state football title

DETROIT - The Whiteford Bobcats returned to Ford Fieldin Detroit after achieving runner-up status in 2016 and claimed the Division-8 MHSAA state championship Friday morning, defeating Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 42-21. The Bobcats got out to a quick first-half lead, going into the locker room at half time with a 34-7 advantaqe. The undefeated 'Cats extended the lead in the third quarter and played for a time with a running clock until Saginaw Nouvel scored twice. This is Whiteford's first state title and was its first meeting with Saginaw Nouvel. However, when the Blissfield Royals played for the state title 10 years ago, it was Saginaw Nouvel - then in D-6 - that took home the state crown over the Royals.