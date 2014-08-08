Bobcats headed back to Ford Field

The Whiteford Bobcats didn’t let a little rain and cold – or a lot of rain and cold – stop them from their goal of returning to Ford Field for a second crack at the MHSAA Division Eight state football title.

To get there, the Bobcats continued their perfect season by handling Mendon Saturday afternoon 50-21. The ‘Cats got off to a 22-0 first quarter to set the pace. By halftime, the score was 36-7 Bobcats.

They will face Saginaw Nouvel the day after Thanksgiving at Detroit’s Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. Interestingly, Saginaw Nouvel, who played in Division Six 10 years ago, was the team the Blissfield Royals faced and fell to in 2007 at the state finals.

This is the second consecutive year Whiteford’s football team has made it to the state finals. Last year, they lost in that last game and claimed state runner-up status.

