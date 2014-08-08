Building a firm community news foundation ... one story at a time

Blissfield’s football season ends

Posted on November 11th, by Marcia Loader in News, Sports. Comments Off on Blissfield’s football season ends

The Blissfield Royals ended their regular football season with a 5-4 record, but it was enough to get them into the playoffs in Division 6.

They mowed down Napoleon first – top seed in their district – then Columbia Central for their district’s championship.

However, when they traveled to Madison Heights Bishop Foley on a bitterly cold Friday to face the Cougars of Warren Michigan Collegiate for the regional title, their season came to an end as the Cougars won 32-6 to advance to the Division 6 semifinals.

