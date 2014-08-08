Blissfield’s football season ends

The Blissfield Royals ended their regular football season with a 5-4 record, but it was enough to get them into the playoffs in Division 6.

They mowed down Napoleon first – top seed in their district – then Columbia Central for their district’s championship.

However, when they traveled to Madison Heights Bishop Foley on a bitterly cold Friday to face the Cougars of Warren Michigan Collegiate for the regional title, their season came to an end as the Cougars won 32-6 to advance to the Division 6 semifinals.

