Blissfield softball opens with pair of wins

Despite cloudy, overcast conditions and temperatures hovering just above 40 degrees (which were predicted to be near the mid-50s for game time Wednesday), the Blissfield Lady Royals shook off the chilly spring temperatures and they greeted the first contest of the softball season with two well played victories over the non-conference Summerfield Bulldogs.

In game one the Royals topped the Bulldogs by a score of 4-1, and in game two, Blissfield was again victorious, holding Summerfield scoreless for the entire seven innings of play, in a 7-0 win. The Royals have now taken their undefeated 2-0 record into this week’s spring break recess.

