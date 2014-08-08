Blissfield Royals win district football crown

The Blissfield Royals won its first district championship in football since its Cinderella football year of 2007 that took the Royals of that era all the way to Ford Field where they lost in the state finals.

The Royals went back to Columbia Central, where they had defeated the Golden Eagles earlier in the year, and did it again Friday night with a 27-17 victory to claim their district’s title in the Division 6 of the MHSAA state football tournament. The team was presented with the trophy at Columbia Central and hoisted it high after singing the school fight song joined by student fans on the football field.

Blissfield will play for the regional title next weekend.

