Blissfield Royals win district baseball title

Blissfield Royals head Coach Larry Tuttle has led his teams over the years to many titles, but it was 2010 when his Royals last won a district crown; that is, until Saturday.

Blissfield High School brought home the baseball district title after the Royals downed Dundee in the championship game played at home.

The Royals took down the Madison Trojans earlier in the day 4-0, while Dundee beat Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 4-1 to set up the title bout which saw Blissfield emerge victorious in a 4-0 win.

Next up: The Royals will play in regionals at Clinton Saturday.

For the complete story, please see the June 6, 2018, edition of The Advance.