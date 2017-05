The voters of Blissfield and Britton Deerfield went to the polls Tuesday, May 2, and approved the ballot issues before them.

Blissfield will have a new swimming pool as a result of a 506-331 vote of approval for the project for two mills over 20 years.

Britton Deerfield approved a two-mill sinking fund for five years by a vote of 337 yes to 295 no.