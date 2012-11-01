Blissfield Legion hosts April 16 blood drive

The need for blood donations is always critical, but tin his current time, when people are staying away from hospitals and staying home under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive “stay-home-stay-safe” order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood is even more dire.

The Blissfield American Legion will host a Red Cross Blood Drive – by appointment – from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at the legion post on U.S. 223, Blissfield.