Blissfield Halloween events scheduled

HALLOWEEN

CORRECTION

The time for the Blissfield Halloween Parade was incorrect in the Oct. 24 edition of The Advance. Following is the full schedule for Halloween events in the village of Blissfield:

October 31

5:30-7 p.m. — Trick-or-treating with hot chocolate being served at Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library until 7 p.m.

The parade will assemble and start from the Library at 7 p.m. SHARP! It will continue to Ellis Park, following the Blissfield Marching Royals around the bonfire for costume judging.

After the parade there will be hot dogs, cider, donuts, cotton candy, popcorn, games,

celebrity characters, a balloon artist and inflatables!